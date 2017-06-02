Arnold Schwarzenegger slams Trump’s climate deal exit
President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement has drawn criticism from all over the world, and most vocally from Hollywood. Former California governor and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger released a video condemning Trump’s decision on Thursday. “One man cannot destroy our progress. One man can’t stop our clean energy revolution. And one man…
