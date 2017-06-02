Quantcast

Assad ‘personally ordered’ nerve gas development

Newsweek

02 Jun 2017 at 07:29 ET                   
Syria's embattled President Bashar al-Assad has been in power since 2000

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad ordered the development of chemical agents, including sarin, to use against opponents years before the outbreak of the country’s six-year civil war, according to exiled Syrian scientists. Scientists involved in the country’s chemical weapons programme told French investigative news site Mediapart that the Assad regime ordered the equipping of seven military bases…

