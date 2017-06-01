Black hole collision confirms another part of Einstein’s theory of relativity
Scientists with the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory, or LIGO, have detected the signal from a cataclysmic collision between two black holes that lie 3 billion light-years away — much farther than the previous two discoveries. The findings, described in a paper accepted to Physical Review Letters, cement the idea that gravitational-wave astronomy — a whole new…
