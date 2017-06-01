Can Jeff Sessions be impeached?
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is at risk of being impeached by Congress if found guilty of lying under oath, especially after reports said he had communications with a Russian ambassador during the 2016 presidential campaign. Section 4 of Article II of the U.S. Constitution states: “The president, vice president and all civil officers of the U.S.,…
