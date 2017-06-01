Quantcast

Can Jeff Sessions be impeached?

International Business Times

01 Jun 2017 at 06:33 ET                   
U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL) testifies at a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Sessions to become U.S. attorney general on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. January 10, 2017. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo)

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is at risk of being impeached by Congress if found guilty of lying under oath, especially after reports said he had communications with a Russian ambassador during the 2016 presidential campaign. Section 4 of Article II of the U.S. Constitution states: “The president, vice president and all civil officers of the U.S.,…

