Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Can public radio survive the web, podcasting and the GOP?

Newsweek

04 Jun 2017 at 03:59 ET                   
Bill Press on his radio show (Screenshot)

Quora Questions are part of a partnership between Newsweek and Quora, through which we’ll be posting relevant and interesting answers from Quora contributors throughout the week. Read more about the partnership here. Answer from Bob Garfield, Co-host of On The Media and Host of The Genius Dialogues: Will public radio ever go extinct? That depends on…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Did Maxine Waters ‘shove’ this Young Turks reporter? Watch and decide
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+