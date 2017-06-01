Quantcast

CBO made health bill ‘look bad’: Trump budget chief

Newsweek

01 Jun 2017 at 11:44 ET                   
Mick Mulvaney speaks to CBS News (screen grab)

Nonpartisan government auditors actively worked to give a bad score to the Trump administration’s health care bill, according to White House budget officer Mick Mulvaney. “It’s almost as if they went into it and said, ‘Okay, we need this score to look bad. How do we do it?'” Mulvaney said during an interview with the Washington…

