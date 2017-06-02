Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Chechnya wants to block ‘Charlie Hebdo’ cartoons

Newsweek

02 Jun 2017 at 07:33 ET                   
An issue of the French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo (AFP Photo/Bertrand Guay)

Russia’s predominantly Muslim region of Chechnya is seeking to block access to the cartoons of controversial French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, a statement on the regional prosecutor’s office reads. After monitoring the magazine’s output, which has recently leveled graphic, sexual mockery of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov amid reports his region is running covert prisons for LGBT…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
How the Trump administration made secret efforts to lift Russia sanctions
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+