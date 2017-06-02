Chechnya wants to block ‘Charlie Hebdo’ cartoons
Russia’s predominantly Muslim region of Chechnya is seeking to block access to the cartoons of controversial French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, a statement on the regional prosecutor’s office reads. After monitoring the magazine’s output, which has recently leveled graphic, sexual mockery of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov amid reports his region is running covert prisons for LGBT…
