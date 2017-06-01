Chris Cornell’s family ‘mystified’ singer’s death ruled suicide: report
Chris Cornell’s family’s latest attempt to get details of the singer’s death was turned down, TMZ reported late Wednesday. According to the report, the family’s lawyer, Kirk Pasich, sent a Freedom of Information request to the city of Detroit, but they refused to release information stating the case is still “an open investigation.” While declining the…
