City mayors fight Trump’s Paris Agreement pullout by turning local buildings ‘green’
The erosion of nation-state power was on full display when local leaders used the color green as a means towards solidarity.
What began with a single east coast mayor, caught on across the world.
City Hall is green tonight. Boston stands with the environment. We must protect our future. #ParisAccord pic.twitter.com/yTL5albn2f
— Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) June 2, 2017
City Hall shines green tonight because New York City will honor the goals of the #ParisAgreement. pic.twitter.com/BV0IIZYPpA
— Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 2, 2017
Tonight the Wilson Building turns green in honor of DC's continued commitment to the #ParisAgreement. #ClimateMayors pic.twitter.com/beqQyVEISz
— Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 2, 2017
🇲🇽Mexico City lighted city hall & monuments green to express his commitment to the #ParisAgreement 🇲🇽 #Cities4Climate pic.twitter.com/EQHXBC8fBb
— C40 Cities (@c40cities) June 2, 2017
Justin Lester Mayor of Wellington: city will light up green tonight to show opposition to @realDonaldTrump pull out of #ParisAgreement pic.twitter.com/YaG4Mwx0Y5
— Boyd Swinburn (@BoydSwinburn) June 2, 2017
Kingston: Was City Hall green today? #ParisAggreement #ygk https://t.co/gZcX7ynHje
— Ktowntslafan (@Ktowntslafan) June 2, 2017
Paris Mayor turns City Hall green tonight. pic.twitter.com/trEKVq4XM9
— claire brinberg (@clairebrinberg) June 1, 2017