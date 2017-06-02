City mayors fight Trump’s Paris Agreement pullout by turning local buildings ‘green’

Boston City Hall shrouded in green as municipal leaders fight back against Climate Change.

The erosion of nation-state power was on full display when local leaders used the color green as a means towards solidarity.

What began with a single east coast mayor, caught on across the world.

City Hall is green tonight. Boston stands with the environment. We must protect our future. #ParisAccord pic.twitter.com/yTL5albn2f — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) June 2, 2017

City Hall shines green tonight because New York City will honor the goals of the #ParisAgreement. pic.twitter.com/BV0IIZYPpA — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 2, 2017

Tonight the Wilson Building turns green in honor of DC's continued commitment to the #ParisAgreement. #ClimateMayors pic.twitter.com/beqQyVEISz — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 2, 2017

🇲🇽Mexico City lighted city hall & monuments green to express his commitment to the #ParisAgreement 🇲🇽 #Cities4Climate pic.twitter.com/EQHXBC8fBb — C40 Cities (@c40cities) June 2, 2017

Justin Lester Mayor of Wellington: city will light up green tonight to show opposition to @realDonaldTrump pull out of #ParisAgreement pic.twitter.com/YaG4Mwx0Y5 — Boyd Swinburn (@BoydSwinburn) June 2, 2017