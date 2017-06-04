Criminal investigation is the backdrop to Comey’s testimony this week
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Criminal investigation is the backdrop to Comey’s testimony this week
WASHINGTON — The worst-case scenario for President Donald Trump when former FBI Director James Comey testifies before the Senate this week might be if he refuses to answer questions about their meetings because they’re part of a criminal investigation. That is thought to be one of the more likely results of at least some of Comey’s…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion