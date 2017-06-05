Did Uber increase their charges during London Bridge terror attack?
Ride-sharing service, Uber faced criticism on social media after the company resorted to ‘surge pricing’ tactic during Saturday’s terror attack in London. Several people took to Twitter to express their discontent over the transport company’s delay in turning off its surge pricing feature around the affected areas, the Independent reported. In their posts, people said Uber…
