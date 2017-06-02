Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Dolphins use giant underwater touchscreen to play games

Newsweek

02 Jun 2017 at 17:27 ET                   
Dolphin(Shutterstock)

Scientists in the U.S. have created a massive touchscreen computer for dolphins in a bid to test their intelligence and communication skills—and initial observations suggest that they know how to use it. Dolphins are highly intelligent and communicate with one another through whistles, high-pitched clicking sounds and body language that scientists are keen to understand. In…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘This is corruption!’: Economist goes on full attack of Trumpster Stephen Moore’s ties to the Koch Brothers
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+