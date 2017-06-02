Dolphins use giant underwater touchscreen to play games
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Scientists in the U.S. have created a massive touchscreen computer for dolphins in a bid to test their intelligence and communication skills—and initial observations suggest that they know how to use it. Dolphins are highly intelligent and communicate with one another through whistles, high-pitched clicking sounds and body language that scientists are keen to understand. In…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion