Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Donald Trump is obsessed with Barack Obama

Newsweek

01 Jun 2017 at 00:14 ET                   
Former President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump (Composite / Rawstory)

President Donald Trump’s personality on Twitter shows a quickness to anger, especially at the press, and a similar quickness to praise himself. In other words, it is identical to his non-Twitter personality. Casino.org, a gaming website, performed a textual analysis of 30,000 tweets by the leader of the free world. The report, called “Triggering Trump,” found…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘For the love of covfefe, stop tweeting’: Internet can’t deal with Trump resuscitating ‘Crooked Hillary’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+