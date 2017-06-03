Donald Trump’s Exit From the Paris Deal Is his Downfall
Far from making the U.S. great again, Donald Trump’s decision to take the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement makes it a rogue nation on climate change. I know from my own experience as a climate negotiator for the U.K. government that more than 20 years of work and an enormous effort went into reaching…
North Carolina woman admits leading 30 parishioners in beating of gay church member to expel his ‘demons’
In an unprecedented court escalation, Trump protesters could be facing decades in prison for Inauguration demonstrations
Trump led a ‘peasant’s revolt’ and now those voters are finding out they were used
WATCH: Pastor blames racist stabbing death of black ROTC cadet on evolution
‘No innocent explanation for this’: Kurt Eichenwald exposes reasons for Kushner meeting with Russian bankers
Will Jon Ossoff win again? Here’s what the polls predict
‘Most foul administration I have ever seen’: Some Republicans split from Trump after constituents give them an earful
‘Completely inexcusable’: HBO apologizes for Maher’s use of ‘house n***er’ – edits clip from show
An ‘unethical’ shell game: Jared Kushner blasted for exploiting federal loophole in Jersey City real estate deal
Sean Spicer regularly uses the stupefying form of speech that George Orwell called ‘duckspeak’
Donald Trump’s exit from the Paris deal will be his downfall
03 Jun 2017 at 13:12 ET
Donald Trump’s Exit From the Paris Deal Is his Downfall
About the Author
New Stories
Get the best of Raw Story, delivered daily
Trump News
New Videos