Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Earth to Trump: F*ck You!’ How the world reacted to the president’s Paris climate agreement withdrawal

Newsweek

02 Jun 2017 at 11:23 ET                   
Donald Trump in the Rose Garden (screengrab)

In announcing that he was withdrawing the United States from the Paris climate change accord, President Donald Trump said the deal allowed the rest of the world to have a laugh at the United States’s expense. Related: Paris climate agreement: The World reacts to Trump’s withdrawal “We don’t want other leaders and other countries laughing at…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Michael Bloomberg offers to pay $15 million deficit left by Trump’s decision on Paris Climate agreement
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+