Even energy companies support the Paris Climate Agreement — here’s why
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Democrats and Republicans in the Senate wrote letters urging President Donald Trump to remain a part of (Dems) or abandon (GOP) the Paris Climate Agreement. Days later, he announced via Twitter his intentions to side with his own party. But rather than provide regulatory relief for the private sector, pulling out of the climate accord might…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion