‘Everyone be safe’: Witnesses describe London incidents
Areas of central London were in lockdown late Saturday night after a van reportedly veered off a busy street and hit pedestrians and reports emerged of several stabbings in at least two incidents in the British capital. Early reports were of a white van hitting at least a dozen people near London Bridge just after 10…
