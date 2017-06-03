Ex-Penn State officials sentenced to jail for child endangerment in Sandusky case
Three former officials at Penn State University were sentenced Friday to jail for failing to report a child sex abuse allegation against Jerry Sandusky, a former assistant football coach of the university’s football team, the Penn State Nittany Lions. Former Penn State president Graham Spanier, former vice president Gary Schultz, and former athletic director Tim Curley…
