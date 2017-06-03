Quantcast

‘F**k them all’: Alec Baldwin tells Kathy Griffin to ‘ignore’ Trump ‘like the rest of the world’

Noor Al-Sibai

03 Jun 2017 at 13:30 ET                   
Actor Alec Baldwin (Photo: via Shutterstock)

Amid the headline-grabbing fallout from Kathy Griffin’s controversial photo shoot where she is seen holding a faux-beheaded President Donald Trump by the toupee, 30 Rock star Alec Baldwin had one piece of advise for the funnywoman: “f**k them all.”

In a five-tweet thread responding to backlash Griffin’s received for her photoshoot, which includes being booted off of CNN, Baldwin (who famously plays the president on Saturday Night Live) offered his words of wisdom to the comedian.

“Kathy, baby, I’ve been there,” Baldwin tweeted, referencing the time he joked about killing former Congressman Henry Hyde (R-IL) on Conan O’Brien’s show in 1998. “All your gutless, weasels in the GOP insisted that I actually threatened Hyde. They played the victim beautifully.”

“Kathy,” Baldwin continued, “f**k them. F**k them all.”

“Trump is such a senile idiot, all he has is Twitter fights,” he went on. “Ignore him. Like the leaders of all the other countries in the world. Ignore him.”

Read Baldwin’s entire thread in support of Griffin below.

