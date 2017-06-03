‘F**k them all’: Alec Baldwin tells Kathy Griffin to ‘ignore’ Trump ‘like the rest of the world’

Amid the headline-grabbing fallout from Kathy Griffin’s controversial photo shoot where she is seen holding a faux-beheaded President Donald Trump by the toupee, 30 Rock star Alec Baldwin had one piece of advise for the funnywoman: “f**k them all.”
In a five-tweet thread responding to backlash Griffin’s received for her photoshoot, which includes being booted off of CNN, Baldwin (who famously plays the president on Saturday Night Live) offered his words of wisdom to the comedian.
“Kathy, baby, I’ve been there,” Baldwin tweeted, referencing the time he joked about killing former Congressman Henry Hyde (R-IL) on Conan O’Brien’s show in 1998. “All your gutless, weasels in the GOP insisted that I actually threatened Hyde. They played the victim beautifully.”
“Kathy,” Baldwin continued, “f**k them. F**k them all.”
“Trump is such a senile idiot, all he has is Twitter fights,” he went on. “Ignore him. Like the leaders of all the other countries in the world. Ignore him.”
Read Baldwin’s entire thread in support of Griffin below.
1- Dear Kathy Griffin,
Kathy….baby…I've been there. The whole Henry Hyde thing w Conan, where we bring out an oxygen mask at the end?
North Carolina woman admits leading 30 parishioners in beating of gay church member to expel his ‘demons’
In an unprecedented court escalation, Trump protesters could be facing decades in prison for Inauguration demonstrations
Trump led a ‘peasant’s revolt’ and now those voters are finding out they were used
WATCH: Pastor blames racist stabbing death of black ROTC cadet on evolution
‘No innocent explanation for this’: Kurt Eichenwald exposes reasons for Kushner meeting with Russian bankers
Will Jon Ossoff win again? Here’s what the polls predict
‘Completely inexcusable’: HBO apologizes for Maher’s use of ‘house n***er’ – edits clip from show
‘Most foul administration I have ever seen’: Some Republicans split from Trump after constituents give them an earful
Sean Spicer regularly uses the stupefying form of speech that George Orwell called ‘duckspeak’
An ‘unethical’ shell game: Jared Kushner blasted for exploiting federal loophole in Jersey City real estate deal
‘F**k them all’: Alec Baldwin tells Kathy Griffin to ‘ignore’ Trump ‘like the rest of the world’
03 Jun 2017 at 13:30 ET
Amid the headline-grabbing fallout from Kathy Griffin’s controversial photo shoot where she is seen holding a faux-beheaded President Donald Trump by the toupee, 30 Rock star Alec Baldwin had one piece of advise for the funnywoman: “f**k them all.”
In a five-tweet thread responding to backlash Griffin’s received for her photoshoot, which includes being booted off of CNN, Baldwin (who famously plays the president on Saturday Night Live) offered his words of wisdom to the comedian.
“Kathy, baby, I’ve been there,” Baldwin tweeted, referencing the time he joked about killing former Congressman Henry Hyde (R-IL) on Conan O’Brien’s show in 1998. “All your gutless, weasels in the GOP insisted that I actually threatened Hyde. They played the victim beautifully.”
“Kathy,” Baldwin continued, “f**k them. F**k them all.”
“Trump is such a senile idiot, all he has is Twitter fights,” he went on. “Ignore him. Like the leaders of all the other countries in the world. Ignore him.”
Read Baldwin’s entire thread in support of Griffin below.
About the Author
New Stories
Get the best of Raw Story, delivered daily
Trump News
New Videos