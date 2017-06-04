Former UN Ambassador Susan Rice: Vladimir Putin is a Liar
Former U.S. national security adviser Susan Rice on Sunday accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of “lying” when he denied interfering with the U.S. election. The comment came just days before former FBI Director James Comey was scheduled to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday about his meetings with President Donald Trump to discuss the investigation…
