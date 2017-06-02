Quantcast

Fox’s Kimberly Guilfoyle says she advised Trump on Paris accord

Newsweek

02 Jun 2017 at 18:42 ET                   
Kimberly Guilfoyle (Screen Capture)

President Donald Trump is well known to both watch Fox News—especially its shows “The Five,” “Fox and Friends” and others—and to cite the network’s reporting. But the commander-in-chief also has reached out to one of the network’s stars for political advice. Fox’s Kimberly Guilfoyle said on Thursday’s night’s edition of “The Five” that Trump actually called…

