Fox’s Kimberly Guilfoyle says she advised Trump on Paris accord
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
President Donald Trump is well known to both watch Fox News—especially its shows “The Five,” “Fox and Friends” and others—and to cite the network’s reporting. But the commander-in-chief also has reached out to one of the network’s stars for political advice. Fox’s Kimberly Guilfoyle said on Thursday’s night’s edition of “The Five” that Trump actually called…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion