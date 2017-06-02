Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Germany not mulling sanctions against U.S. after climate pact withdrawal

Reuters

02 Jun 2017 at 06:45 ET                   
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has seen her long-stellar poll ratings slide ahead of three state elections in March due to the migrant crisis (AFP Photo/Michael Kappeler)

BERLIN (Reuters) – The German government is not considering sanctions against the United States after U.S. President Donald Trump sparked outrage around the world by deciding to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, a spokesman said.

Asked what the German government thought about the idea of economic sanctions, spokesman Steffen Seibert said: “I think we can say that’s not part of the German government’s policy.”

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Writing by Michelle Martin, editing by Thomas Escritt)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
World leaders express dismay at US withdrawal from Paris Accord
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+