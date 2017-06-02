Germany not mulling sanctions against U.S. after climate pact withdrawal
BERLIN (Reuters) – The German government is not considering sanctions against the United States after U.S. President Donald Trump sparked outrage around the world by deciding to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, a spokesman said.
Asked what the German government thought about the idea of economic sanctions, spokesman Steffen Seibert said: “I think we can say that’s not part of the German government’s policy.”
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Writing by Michelle Martin, editing by Thomas Escritt)
