Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Germany’s Merkel says Paris climate accord is an ‘essential’ pact

Reuters

01 Jun 2017 at 12:28 ET                   
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko address a news conference in Berlin, Germany, January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German Chancellor Angela Merkel described the Paris climate accord as an “essential” pact on Thursday and said she was pleased that many other governments took the same view.

U.S. President Donald Trump will announce later on Thursday his decision on whether to keep the United States in the landmark global pact to fight climate change. A source close to the matter said he was preparing to pull out of the accord.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Paul Carrel, Editing by Thomas Escritt)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
New intel may prove Trump — not just Sessions — had ‘private encounter’ with Kislyak at campaign event
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+