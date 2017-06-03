Glenn Greenwald: ‘People dislike leaks when it doesn’t help them’
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
With the rise of the Internet, American politics has been profoundly shaped by leaks of digital information. Troves of leaked documents detailing the actions of national security agencies and a surveillance apparatus have prompted scrutiny of everything from war policies to privacy laws. Then in 2016, leaks of emails from Hillary Clinton campaign officials generated headlines…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion