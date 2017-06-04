Hacked emails to US ambassador show top UAE diplomat coordinating with pro-Israel think tank
Hackers have released the first series of leaked emails from the account of UAE’s ambassador to the United the States Yousef al-Otaiba . The Intercept reported on Saturday that the emails released by a group called “Global Leaks” show the relationship between al-Otaiba and a pro-Israel, neoconservative think tank – the Foundation for Defense of Democracies…
