Half of Californians worried about deportations: poll

Newsweek

02 Jun 2017 at 08:50 ET                   
A young boy holds U.S. flags as immigrants and community leaders rally in front of the U.S. Supreme Court to mark the one-year anniversary of President Barack Obama's executive orders on immigration in Washington, on Nov. 20, 2015. Photo by Kevin Lamarque for Reuters.

President Donald Trump has long voiced hard-line immigration stances. That has a majority of Californians—some 62 percent of whom voted for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election—concerned about deportations, according to a new poll. Fifty-one percent of California adults said increased federal immigration enforcement left them worried someone they know could be deported, according…

