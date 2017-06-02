Half of Californians worried about deportations: poll
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
President Donald Trump has long voiced hard-line immigration stances. That has a majority of Californians—some 62 percent of whom voted for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election—concerned about deportations, according to a new poll. Fifty-one percent of California adults said increased federal immigration enforcement left them worried someone they know could be deported, according…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion