Health officials set to release a list of drugs everyone on Earth should be able to access
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Once every two years, the World Health Organization releases a list of medications it thinks should be available, if needed, to all the people of the Earth. The latest iteration of the essential medicines list is slated to be released this week. It’s a formulary, a compendium like the ones health insurers such as Kaiser Permanente…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion