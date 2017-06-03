Here’s how Warren Buffett can become even richer under Trump’s corporate tax plan
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
This article originally appeared on the Motley Fool. One of the cornerstones of President Donald Trump’s tax plan is to lower the corporate tax rate to 15% from the current rate of 35%. Congressional Republicans and many experts seem to think 20% is a more realistic target, but either way, there’s a possibility of a big…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion