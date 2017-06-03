Here’s how wearing shoes indoors can make you sick
Wearing shoes indoors is fairly common, but it turns out you’re trekking more than just dirt onto the carpet. Researchers from the University of Houston said that shoes are full of harmful bacteria that could make you sick, reports the Daily Mail. As the paper explains, bacteria can multiply and spread throughout the house, leaving you…
