Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Here’s how wearing shoes indoors can make you sick

International Business Times

03 Jun 2017 at 06:48 ET                   
Converse shoes are seen in a store on Oct. 14, 2014 in Miami, Florida. By Joe Raedle for Agence France-Presse.

Wearing shoes indoors is fairly common, but it turns out you’re trekking more than just dirt onto the carpet. Researchers from the University of Houston said that shoes are full of harmful bacteria that could make you sick, reports the Daily Mail. As the paper explains, bacteria can multiply and spread throughout the house, leaving you…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Most foul administration I have ever seen’: Some Republicans split from Trump after constituents give them an earful
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+