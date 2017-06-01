Here’s what Obama said to Trump about withdrawing from Paris Climate Agreement
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Following news that the Trump administration will withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement, former President Barack Obama was quick to criticize “the absence of American leadership” in leading the charge in the fight against climate change. In a Thursday statement released shortly after the decision was formally announced, Obama called on “our states, cities, and businesses”…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion