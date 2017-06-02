How California will fight Trump on climate change
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
California became the heart of the anti-Trump resistance as soon as there was a Trump presidency to resist; almost as soon as the polls closed on November 8, some called for the state to secede from the rest of the country. Six months later, California remains part of the United States, but it now has an…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion