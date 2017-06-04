How common is Alzheimer’s disease in the US?
How Common Is Alzheimer’s Disease In US?
The most common type of dementia, Alzheimer’s disease affects about 5.5 million Americans of all ages, according to Alzheimer’s Association. It is a progressively debilitating disease that slowly affects memory and thinking skills. Alzheimer’s is the most common type of dementia, which is the loss of thinking, remembering, and reasoning. According to National Institute on Aging,…
