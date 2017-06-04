Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

How common is Alzheimer’s disease in the US?

International Business Times

04 Jun 2017 at 08:02 ET                   
Elderly patient via AFP

How Common Is Alzheimer’s Disease In US?

The most common type of dementia, Alzheimer’s disease affects about 5.5 million Americans of all ages, according to Alzheimer’s Association. It is a progressively debilitating disease that slowly affects memory and thinking skills. Alzheimer’s is the most common type of dementia, which is the loss of thinking, remembering, and reasoning. According to National Institute on Aging,…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Twitter users want HBO to fire Bill Maher
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+