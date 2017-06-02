Quantcast

How the Trump administration made secret efforts to lift Russia sanctions

Newsweek

02 Jun 2017 at 07:25 ET                   
President Donald Trump looks up while signing an executive order to advance construction of the Keystone XL pipeline at the White House in Washington. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

President Donald Trump’s administration moved quickly to try and lift economic sanctions on Russia and other punishments former President Barack Obama had put in place as soon as it took office in January, according to multiple sources who have spoken with Yahoo News. “There was serious consideration by the White House to unilaterally rescind the sanctions,”…

