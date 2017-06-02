How the Trump administration made secret efforts to lift Russia sanctions
President Donald Trump’s administration moved quickly to try and lift economic sanctions on Russia and other punishments former President Barack Obama had put in place as soon as it took office in January, according to multiple sources who have spoken with Yahoo News. “There was serious consideration by the White House to unilaterally rescind the sanctions,”…
