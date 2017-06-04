How Trump has turned his back on Europe and NATO
How Trump Has Turned His Back On Europe And NATO
During his recent trip to Europe for meetings at NATO Headquarters in Brussels and with the Group of Seven in Italy, Donald Trump delivered on his campaign promise to disrupt business as usual. In the process, he is undoing U.S. policies undertaken since World War II to promote security and stability in Europe. After Trump’s visit,…
