‘I regret saying it’: Bill Maher apologizes for racial slur after sleepless night ‘reflecting’ on it
HBO host Bill Maher issued a statement on Saturday for using a racial slur on his “Real Time” program Friday night, saying he spent a sleepless night reflecting on the glib comment.
“Friday nights are always my worst night of sleep because I’m up reflecting on the things I should or shouldn’t have said on my live show,” Maher said in a brief statement reported by the Washington Post. “Last night was a particularly long night as a I regret the word I used in the banter of a live moment. The word was offensive and I regret saying it and am very sorry.”
Maher has endured a firestorm of criticism over using the term “house n***er” during an interview with Republican Senator Ben Sasse.
