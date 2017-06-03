Quantcast

‘I regret saying it’: Bill Maher apologizes for racial slur after sleepless night ‘reflecting’ on it

Tom Boggioni

03 Jun 2017 at 15:18 ET                   
Bill Maher in an interview with MSNBC on April 29, 2014. (MSNBC)

HBO host Bill Maher issued a statement on Saturday for using a racial slur on his “Real Time” program Friday night, saying he spent a sleepless night reflecting on the glib comment.

“Friday nights are always my worst night of sleep because I’m up reflecting on the things I should or shouldn’t have said on my live show,” Maher said in a brief statement reported by the Washington Post. “Last night was a particularly long night as a I regret the word I used in the banter of a live moment. The word was offensive and I regret saying it and am very sorry.”

Maher has endured a firestorm of criticism over using the term “house n***er” during an interview with Republican Senator Ben Sasse.

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
