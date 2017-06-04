‘I wouldn’t do that’: Nikki Haley throws serious shade on Jared Kushner’s backchannel with Russia

Jake Tapper speaks to Nikki Haley (CNN/screen grab)

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley on Sunday responded to reports that President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, had tried to create a backchannel to communicate with Russia while he was still a private citizen.

On Sunday’s State of the Union program, CNN host Jake Tapper asked Haley if she was aware of Kushner’s attempt to establish a backchannel with Russia using the Russian embassy’s communication system.

“I was not aware of any of that if that happened,” she insisted. “This investigation needs to move forward swiftly, get the facts out on the table so we can all move on.”

“Is that something you as U.S. ambassador to the UN would ever consider doing?” Tapper wondered. “Making phone calls from the Russian embassy, where the Russians could hear you but Americans couldn’t?”

“I don’t know that to be fact,” Haley replied. “What I can tell is you is, no, I wouldn’t do that. But at the same time, I’m not in that inner circle in the administration. I do my job at the United Nations and Jared continues to do his job there at the White House. And until we see facts, it’s hard to respond to something like that.”

