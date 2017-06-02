Quantcast

‘I’m appalled at my previous thoughts’: Black church receives apology and $2,000 from former ‘terrible racist’

Tom Boggioni

02 Jun 2017 at 14:52 ET                   
Rev. Michael Sullivan -- Fox screencap

A Greenville, South Carolina church, primarily serving the black community, is the recipient of a $2,000 check — and an apology — from an anonymous donor who claims to have seen the light after being a ‘terrible racist’ in their life.

Fox Carolina reports the Rev. Michael Sullivan of the Nicholtown Presbyterian Church, was stunned when he came across the large check accompanied by a neatly typed-out letter apologizing to the black community.

According to the letter, the writer claimed to be white and to have discovered Jesus which has led to a reevaluation of their life.

“I am white and used to be a terrible racist,” the letter stated. “Thanks to Jesus and the Holy Spirit acting through the Presbyterian Church, I have been cleansed of that.”

“I send this donation as a heartfelt apology to the African American community, as a sign of God’s love for you and as a sign for my love for you as well,” the letter continued.

According to Rev. Sullivan, “Hearing his testimony…in a sense he had been changed from a particular mindset.”

Without knowing who the donor is, Sullivan went to Fox to deliver a message to his secret benefactor, saying, “Just letting them know, that they’re loved. I think that’s what we really need to do more of – share the love of God.”

Watch the video below via Fox Carolina:

FOX Carolina 21

