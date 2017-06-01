Interior Secretary orders more Alaskan oil drilling
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
With all eyes on President Trump’s announcement to (likely) withdrawal from the Paris Climate accord, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has signed an order to “jump start Alaskan energy”—meaning, in this case, to drill for more oil. The order pertains to two places: the National Petroleum Reserve – Alaska (NPR-A), the largest block of federally managed land…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion