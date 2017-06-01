Quantcast

Interior Secretary orders more Alaskan oil drilling

Newsweek

01 Jun 2017 at 15:39 ET                   
Ryan Zinke (Twitter)

With all eyes on President Trump’s announcement to (likely) withdrawal from the Paris Climate accord, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has signed an order to “jump start Alaskan energy”—meaning, in this case, to drill for more oil. The order pertains to two places: the National Petroleum Reserve – Alaska (NPR-A), the largest block of federally managed land…

