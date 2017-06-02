Is this why Jared Kushner keeps his mouth shut in the public eye?

Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to President Donald J. Trump. (DoD Photo by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro)

Despite his heavily reported involvement in the Russia collusion case, there’s a curious element noticeably absent from nearly all coverage of Jared Kushner.

President Trump’s son-in-law received an outsize White House role, senior adviser to the president, after acting as a political strategist for Trump’s campaign. On camera, the 36-year-old real estate heir rarely discusses implications of policy, much like his wife, Ivanka. However, during an April 2016 panel discussion on residential development at the 92nd Street Y, Kushner casually hinted at what he thinks of the average American: He doesn’t.

“It feels as though every new development is targeting either the high-end luxury tenants or affordable housing; what is being done for the middle class?” moderator David Kaufman asked the panel, which included Jeff Blau, CEO of Related; Abby Hamlin, founder and president of Hamlin Ventures; Steve Witkoff, founder of Witkoff Group; and Kushner, CEO of Kushner Properties.

Kushner volunteered. “I grew up in New Jersey,” he began. “And you know, I was talking to a friend the other day who’s looking to move out to New Jersey, and we’re talking about what he could afford, and what’s interesting is, like, if, you know, you spend a million dollars in New Jersey on a home, you’re buying a major, major mansion; if you spend a million dollars in New York, it doesn’t really get you much.”

Kushner admitted the analysis may have sounded “crazy,” and that “middle class” has some “elasticity”—both true. However, it’s nowhere near the million mark; even in New York, which just two years ago led the nation in income inequality.

The average annual household income in New York City is $85,636.

Watch: