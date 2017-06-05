Quantcast

Is Trump ‘trying to provoke a domestic terror attack’?

Newsweek

05 Jun 2017 at 08:09 ET                   
President Donald J. Trump listens to an event brief for the Presidential Armed Forces Honor Wreath-Laying Ceremony. (DoD Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann)

President Donald Trump’s response to the terrorist attack in London Bridge has prompted an MSNBC commentator to question whether the Republican is intending to provoke a similar attack in the U.S. Trump took to Twitter in the wake of Saturday night’s attack on London in which seven people were killed and a further 48 injured, making…

