Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

ISIS claims responsibility for London Bridge attack

Newsweek

04 Jun 2017 at 20:26 ET                   
The van believed to have been used to mow down pedestrians on London Bridge (The Guardian)

The Islamic State militant group (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack on London Bridge that left seven people dead and 48 others injured. Using its propaganda news service, Amaq, the group said on Sunday it was responsible for the attack, which saw a van plough into pedestrians on London Bridge before three men jumped…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Kushner told coworker Trump knew birtherism was a lie but ‘Republicans are stupid and they’ll buy it’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+