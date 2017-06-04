ISIS claims responsibility for London Bridge attack
The Islamic State militant group (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack on London Bridge that left seven people dead and 48 others injured. Using its propaganda news service, Amaq, the group said on Sunday it was responsible for the attack, which saw a van plough into pedestrians on London Bridge before three men jumped…
