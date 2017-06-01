John Dean helped bring down Richard Nixon. He thinks Donald Trump is even worse
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — John Dean is a connoisseur of cover-ups, a savant of scandal, so he can more than imagine what it’s like inside the Trump White House right now. “It’s a nightmare,” he said, presiding in a high-backed leather wing chair off the lobby of the Beverly Hills Hotel. Not just for those in…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion