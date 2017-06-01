Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

John Dean helped bring down Richard Nixon. He thinks Donald Trump is even worse

Los Angeles Times

01 Jun 2017 at 18:30 ET                   
John Dean, Former White House Counsel for United States President Richard Nixon (Photo: Screen capture)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — John Dean is a connoisseur of cover-ups, a savant of scandal, so he can more than imagine what it’s like inside the Trump White House right now. “It’s a nightmare,” he said, presiding in a high-backed leather wing chair off the lobby of the Beverly Hills Hotel. Not just for those in…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Trump seems to have mistaken ethics waivers for pardons’: Bush lawyer blasts possible violation of ethics rules
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+