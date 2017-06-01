Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Ken Jennings Barron Trump tweet sparks Twitter reaction

International Business Times

01 Jun 2017 at 16:09 ET                   
Ken Jennings (Youtube)

“Jeopardy!” extraordinaire Ken Jennings found himself in hot water Wednesday after he inserted himself into the controversy surrounding comedian Kathy Griffin’s photo holding a fake severed head of President Donald Trump. After Griffin posted the photo, Jennings took to Twitter to mock not Griffin or the president himself, but the president’s 11-year-old son, Barron. “Barron Trump…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Major disappointment’ foreign leaders condemn Trump’s ‘brutal act’ against Paris Accord
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+