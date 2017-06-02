Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Kushner and the Trumps have given hundreds of thousands of dollars — to democrats

International Business Times

02 Jun 2017 at 18:19 ET                   
Ivanka Trump arrives with husband, Jared Kushner, at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

On Friday, a progressive group started a petition calling on elected Democrats to give up campaign contributions from Jared Kushner and others associated with President Donald Trump’s administration. The petition by CREDO Action focused on Sen. Corey Booker, D-NJ, who the group said accepted $23,400 in campaign contributions from Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, White House…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Kushner and Ivanka Trump ‘care what beautiful people think’ and see Bannon as ‘a man with dirty fingernails’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+