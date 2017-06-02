Husband of Kellyanne Conway, expected to head Justice Department civil division, withdraws

US President-elect Donald Trump's campaign manager Kellyanne Conway (R) talks with George Gigicos at the Trump Tower lobby in New York on November 17, 2016. / AFP / Jewel SAMAD (Photo credit JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)

New York lawyer George Conway, who was in the process of being nominated to head the U.S. Department of Justice’s civil division, has withdrawn from consideration.

Conway, the husband of Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway, said in a statement that he was “profoundly grateful to the President and to the Attorney General” for selecting him to serve in the Justice Department.

However, he said, he had concluded that it is “not the right time for me to leave the private sector.”

Conway is a partner at the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.

