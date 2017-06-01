LeBron James responds to racist graffiti on his home
LeBron James has said the U.S. has “a long way to go” in combating racism, commenting after his Los Angeles home was vandalized with a racial slur. James, who will lead the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night, was speaking on the eve of the NBA Finals at the…
