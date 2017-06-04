Quantcast

‘Like OJ finding the real killer’: John Kerry ridicules Trump’s plan to find a better climate deal

Tom Boggioni

04 Jun 2017 at 10:16 ET                   
John Kerry- AFP

Appearing on “Meet the Press,” former Secretary of State John Kerry ridiculed President Donald Trump’s declaration that he will negotiate a better climate deal than the Paris Accord he just dismissed.

Speaking with host Chuck Todd, Kerry said that Trump was playing to his base by pulling out of the accord, saying the “anger and frustration” of many Americans who voted for the president has been exploited with a camouflaged, “phony economic argument” that purports to put the interests of middle America first.

Kerry added that, when Trump says he’ll negotiate better climate deal, it’s “like OJ Simpson saying he’s gonna go out and find the real killer”

Watch the video below via NBC:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
