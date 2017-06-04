Quantcast

London attack: Police arrest 12 In east London suburb

Newsweek

04 Jun 2017 at 12:15 ET                   
Armed police cordon off access to the Houses of Parliament after a security incident in central London, on March 22, 2017 (AFP / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS)

London Attack: Police Arrest 12 In East London Suburb

British counter-terror police arrested 12 people in an east London suburb on Sunday in connection with the attack in central London that left seven people dead. Officers carried out the arrests in Barking and are continuing to search a number of addresses in the area. One of the houses searched belonged to one of the attackers.…

