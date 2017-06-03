‘March for Truth’ protesters make one main demand: An impartial Russia investigation
Protests were under way Saturday in more than 135 cities in the U.S. and abroad to demand an impartial investigation into possible collusion between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia to influence last year’s election in Trump’s favor. The “March for Truth” protests were organized by a national coalition of 17 activist groups, including the Women’s…
