Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Maternal mortality rate highest in Texas

International Business Times

05 Jun 2017 at 08:24 ET                   
Sad woman (Shutterstock)

A 2016 University of Maryland study discovered that Texas has the highest maternal mortality rate in the entire developed world. However, in spite of knowing this fact a few months later after the study was published, Texas lawmakers did nothing to address the problem or take steps to curb it, the Associated Press reported Sunday. According…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Flint official blames water crisis on f*cking n*****s’ who ‘don’t pay their bills’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+